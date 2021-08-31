2019 Toyota 4Runner

$51,134 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 6 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7989138

7989138 Stock #: CP5417

CP5417 VIN: JTEBU5JR4K5725996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CP5417

Mileage 41,649 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.