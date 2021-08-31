2019 Toyota 4Runner

+ taxes & licensing
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
41.649 KM, SR5 Model, 4x4, 7 Passenger, TRD Rims, Running Boards.Standout Features Include: 4x4, SR5 Model, 7 Passenger, Back-Up Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth Audio, SiriusXM Radio, AUX Audio, USB Port, Heated Mirrors, Sport Mode with Manual Shift, Steering Mounted Media/Phone Controls, 2High/4High/4Low Offroad Modes, A-trac, Downhill Assist Control, Garage Opener, Running Boards, Rear Power Windshield.Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Toyota 4Runner has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Toyota 4Runner SR5 Has Everything You Might Want *Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Softex Leather Seat Surfaces, Single Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Running Boards, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: 6.1 display screen, advanced voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 8 speakers, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota 4Runner come see us at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9. Just minutes away!
