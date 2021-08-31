2019 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,475 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 2 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

8053330 Stock #: CP5394

CP5394 VIN: 2T1BURHE5KC146498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,239 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Entry Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

