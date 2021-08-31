Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

54,239 KM

Details Description Features

$22,475

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,475

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NEW TIRES, CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NEW TIRES, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

  1. 8053330
  2. 8053330
  3. 8053330
  4. 8053330
  5. 8053330
  6. 8053330
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,475

+ taxes & licensing

54,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8053330
  • Stock #: CP5394
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5KC146498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,239 KM

Vehicle Description

54,239 KM, LE Model, Brand New Tires, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Standout Features Include: Heated Seats, Sport Mode, Engine Brake Mode, Steering Mounted Media/Phone Controls, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, USB Port.Toyota Safety Sense: Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control.Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Toyota Corolla has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla LE Has Everything You Might Want *Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: T135/80D16, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1-inch display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, glass imprinted antenna and Siri Eyes-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Toyota Corolla!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 109,517 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 126,324 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 65,375 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

866-975-XXXX

(click to show)

866-975-7428

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory