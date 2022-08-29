$46,422+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
Limited LIMITED AWD, 7 PASS, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAV, AWD LOCK, 360 CAMERA, TCUV
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 22602B
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH4KS924109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22602B
- Mileage 56,028 KM
Vehicle Description
*7 PASSENGER! LIMITED MODEL! 360 CAMERA! TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED!*56,029 KM, Limited Model, All Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, Running Board, Black Perforated Leather Seats, Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads & Rotors, Brake Fluid Service, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Key Features Include: Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM Radio, USB Port, AUX Audio, JBL Sound System, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, Snow Mode, AWD Lock, Downhill Assist Control, PWR Mode, ECO Mode, Power Tailgate, Garage Opener, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.Toyota Safety Sense: 360 Camera, Front Parking Camera, Rear Parking Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 can get you a trustworthy Highlander today!
