Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

56,028 KM

Details Description Features

$46,422

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,422

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

Limited LIMITED AWD, 7 PASS, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAV, AWD LOCK, 360 CAMERA, TCUV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

Limited LIMITED AWD, 7 PASS, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAV, AWD LOCK, 360 CAMERA, TCUV

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

  1. 9307669
  2. 9307669
  3. 9307669
  4. 9307669
  5. 9307669
  6. 9307669
  7. 9307669
  8. 9307669
  9. 9307669
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,422

+ taxes & licensing

56,028KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307669
  • Stock #: 22602B
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH4KS924109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22602B
  • Mileage 56,028 KM

Vehicle Description

*7 PASSENGER! LIMITED MODEL! 360 CAMERA! TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED!*56,029 KM, Limited Model, All Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, Running Board, Black Perforated Leather Seats, Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads & Rotors, Brake Fluid Service, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Key Features Include: Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM Radio, USB Port, AUX Audio, JBL Sound System, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, Snow Mode, AWD Lock, Downhill Assist Control, PWR Mode, ECO Mode, Power Tailgate, Garage Opener, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.Toyota Safety Sense: 360 Camera, Front Parking Camera, Rear Parking Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 can get you a trustworthy Highlander today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Lexus RC 350 | ...
 77,901 KM
$37,700 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300
 43,815 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 37,118 KM
$47,588 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

866-975-XXXX

(click to show)

866-975-7428

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory