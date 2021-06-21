+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Wheels: 19 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R19 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (T165/90D18AL), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Toyota RAV4 has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Toyota RAV4 Limited *Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, SofTex Leather Seat Trim, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including Slacker, Yelp, sports, stocks, fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required), Entune Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button (SOS), and enhanced roadside assistance (3 year subscription), Entune Destination Assist (6 month subscription), embedded traffic and weather, 3 years of map updates (maximum of 3 updates), works w/Apple CarPlay, shark fin type antenna, 11 speakers, 8 display screen, Sirius XM, premium JBL audio w/Clari-Fi, audio auxiliary input jack and 1 front USB audio input, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
