2019 Toyota RAV4

17,813 KM

Details Description Features

$37,653

+ tax & licensing
$37,653

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Limited LOW KM!! LIMITED, AWD, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF.

2019 Toyota RAV4

Limited LOW KM!! LIMITED, AWD, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF.

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,653

+ taxes & licensing

17,813KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7454303
  Stock #: CP5251
  VIN: 2T3D1RFV8KW018508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5251
  • Mileage 17,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 19 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R19 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (T165/90D18AL), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Toyota RAV4 has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Toyota RAV4 Limited *Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, SofTex Leather Seat Trim, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including Slacker, Yelp, sports, stocks, fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required), Entune Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button (SOS), and enhanced roadside assistance (3 year subscription), Entune Destination Assist (6 month subscription), embedded traffic and weather, 3 years of map updates (maximum of 3 updates), works w/Apple CarPlay, shark fin type antenna, 11 speakers, 8 display screen, Sirius XM, premium JBL audio w/Clari-Fi, audio auxiliary input jack and 1 front USB audio input, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

