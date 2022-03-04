$37,967+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE PREMIUM, AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS/STEERING, SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
- Listing ID: 8494938
- Stock #: CP5465
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV0KW044185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,495 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 27,495 KM! XLE Premium Model, All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Dealership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Standout Features Include: Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Sirius XM Radio, USB Port, ECO/Normal/Sport Drive Modes, Snow Mode, Mud & Sand / Rock & Dirt Off-Road Modes, Power Tailgate, Keyless Entry, Push Start Igition.Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera.*Stop By Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit.
Vehicle Features
