2019 Toyota RAV4

27,495 KM

$37,967

+ tax & licensing
XLE PREMIUM, AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS/STEERING, SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT

XLE PREMIUM, AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS/STEERING, SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

27,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8494938
  • Stock #: CP5465
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV0KW044185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5465
  • Mileage 27,495 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 27,495 KM! XLE Premium Model, All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Dealership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Standout Features Include: Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Sirius XM Radio, USB Port, ECO/Normal/Sport Drive Modes, Snow Mode, Mud & Sand / Rock & Dirt Off-Road Modes, Power Tailgate, Keyless Entry, Push Start Igition.Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera.*Stop By Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

