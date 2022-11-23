Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

46,715 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, NEW REAR BRAKES

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, NEW REAR BRAKES

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9429063
  • Stock #: CP5707
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV3KW015750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5707
  • Mileage 46,715 KM

Vehicle Description

*APPLE CARPLAY! TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE! *46,715 KM, LE Model, Toyota Certified Used, Brand New Rear Brake Pads & Rotors, Front Brake Service, Brake Fluid Service, Four Wheel Alignment Service, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Key Features Include: Heated Front Seats, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, USB Port, Manual Shift Mode, Eco / Normal / Sport Drive Modes, Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls, Keyless Entry, Electronic Parking Brake, Brake Hold.Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota RAV4 come see us at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

