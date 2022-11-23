$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, NEW REAR BRAKES
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
- Stock #: CP5707
- VIN: 2T3Z1RFV3KW015750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,715 KM
Vehicle Description
*APPLE CARPLAY! TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE! *46,715 KM, LE Model, Toyota Certified Used, Brand New Rear Brake Pads & Rotors, Front Brake Service, Brake Fluid Service, Four Wheel Alignment Service, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Key Features Include: Heated Front Seats, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, USB Port, Manual Shift Mode, Eco / Normal / Sport Drive Modes, Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls, Keyless Entry, Electronic Parking Brake, Brake Hold.Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota RAV4 come see us at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
