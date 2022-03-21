2020 Honda Accord

$39,966 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 4 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8971291

8971291 Stock #: U4011

U4011 VIN: 1HGCV1F94LA800245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U4011

Mileage 57,450 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features HEADS UP DISPLAY CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.