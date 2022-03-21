$39,966+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-610-0893
2020 Honda Accord
Touring 1.5T NAVI | VENTED SEATS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | TOURING
Location
The Humberview Group
207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1
877-610-0893
$39,966
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8971291
- Stock #: U4011
- VIN: 1HGCV1F94LA800245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U4011
- Mileage 57,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Paint Charge Take charge of this beautiful 2020 Honda Accord Touring that will deliver an exceptional drive every time and never compromise on anything. Finished in a Platinum White Pearl exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired to a ten (10) speed automatic transmission. Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, heated and ventilated front seats, rear heated seats, driver memory seat, dual cliamte control, heated steering wheel, head-up display, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, auto wipers, parking assist, power front seats, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more. Make your way over and experience this 2020 Honda Accord Touring! Orangeville Honda - Proud member of the Humberview GroupThe service never stops once you visit us here at Orangeville Honda. Theres never been a better time to drop on by at our dealership here in 207187 Highway 9 East Orangeville, Ontario, proudly serving drivers from Brampton, Barrie and Guelph. Were very much looking forward to it.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.