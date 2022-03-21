Menu
2020 Honda Civic

17,134 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

EX

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8811227
  • Stock #: R22029B
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F70LH014225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

