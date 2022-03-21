2020 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 1 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8811227

8811227 Stock #: R22029B

R22029B VIN: 2HGFC2F70LH014225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 17,134 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.