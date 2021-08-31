Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda CR-V

28,355 KM

Details Description Features

$33,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

LX, AWD, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

LX, AWD, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

  1. 7760358
  2. 7760358
  3. 7760358
  4. 7760358
  5. 7760358
  6. 7760358
  7. 7760358
  8. 7760358
  9. 7760358
  10. 7760358
  11. 7760358
  12. 7760358
  13. 7760358
  14. 7760358
  15. 7760358
  16. 7760358
  17. 7760358
Contact Seller

$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

28,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7760358
  • Stock #: CP5352
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H27LH203899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 17 Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Honda CR-V has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Honda CR-V LX Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 4 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Siri eyes free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), front USB charge/data ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 29,717 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 82,148 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte LX
 19,448 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

866-975-XXXX

(click to show)

866-975-7428

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory