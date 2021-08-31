2020 Honda CR-V

$33,989 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 3 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7760358

7760358 Stock #: CP5352

CP5352 VIN: 2HKRW2H27LH203899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,355 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.