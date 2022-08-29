Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda CR-V

47,054 KM

Details Features

$33,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,994

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

  1. 9027274
  2. 9027274
  3. 9027274
  4. 9027274
  5. 9027274
  6. 9027274
  7. 9027274
  8. 9027274
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,994

+ taxes & licensing

47,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9027274
  • Stock #: V22152A
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H23LH000714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,054 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Ford Mustang Ec...
 10,423 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 50,650 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 123,870 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

Call Dealer

877-610-XXXX

(click to show)

877-610-0893

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory