$33,994+ tax & licensing
$33,994
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-610-0893
2020 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,994
+ taxes & licensing
47,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9027274
- Stock #: V22152A
- VIN: 2HKRW1H23LH000714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,054 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
