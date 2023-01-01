$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-610-0893
2020 Honda Ridgeline
2020 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
The Humberview Group
207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1
877-610-0893
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
86,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9559834
- Stock #: V23052A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 86,230 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Orangeville Honda
207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1