<h1>2020 MERCEDES-BENZ GLB 250 4MATIC</h1><div>**** NEW ARRIVAL **** 4MATIC AWD **** PANORAMIC MOONROOF **** POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS **** SPLIT LEATHER /SUEDE WITH RED STITCHING **** PUSH TO START **** CLIMATE CONTROL **** 19 " AMG WHEELS ****ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL **** AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING ****360 DEGREE CAMERA **** ONLY $37987 **** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</div><div><br /></div><div>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</div><div>*** CALL OR TEXT 905/590/3343 ***</div>

2020 Mercedes GLB 250

48,200 KM

$37,987

+ tax & licensing
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

48,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDC4M4HBXLW009108

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20472
  • Mileage 48,200 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343

