2020 Toyota Corolla ...

+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Wheels: 15 Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct-Shift Continuously Variable -inc: (CVT), sequential shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P195/65R15, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio. This Toyota Corolla Hatchback has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audio -inc: USB audio input, shark fin antenna, 8 touch screen and 6 speakers, Works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Toyota Corolla Hatchback!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9