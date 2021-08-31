Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

2,690 KM

Details Description Features

$25,455

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,455

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE, HEATED SEATS, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, SPORT MODE, ALLOY WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE, HEATED SEATS, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, SPORT MODE, ALLOY WHEELS

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

  1. 7746891
  2. 7746891
  3. 7746891
  4. 7746891
  5. 7746891
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,455

+ taxes & licensing

2,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7746891
  • Stock #: CP5345
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE7L3087274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5345
  • Mileage 2,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 15 Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct-Shift Continuously Variable -inc: (CVT), sequential shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P195/65R15, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio. This Toyota Corolla Hatchback has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audio -inc: USB audio input, shark fin antenna, 8 touch screen and 6 speakers, Works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Toyota Corolla Hatchback!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 2,690 KM
$25,455 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Optima LX
 77,390 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 BMW 320 i xDrive
 68,034 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

866-975-XXXX

(click to show)

866-975-7428

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory