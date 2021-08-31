+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
21,427 KM! CARFAX CANADA ONE OWNER, CARFAX CANADA NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, DEALERSHIP SERVICED, LOCAL OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED.STAND OUT FEATURES INCLUDE: SE PLUS MODEL, 18 ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, SPORT MODE, MANUAL SHIFT MODE WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, STEERING MOUNTED MEDIA/PHONE CONTROLS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH START IGNITION.TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE: BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUSE CONTROL, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM.Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: Alloy Wheels w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift Continuously Variable -inc: (Direct Shift-CVT), M mode, 10-speed AT simulated shift control and paddle shifters, temporary spare tire (T125/70D17), Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Toyota Corolla has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla SE Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8 touch screen, Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth capability, SIRI Eyes-Free, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input and voice recognition, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota Corolla come see us at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9. Just minutes away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9