2020 Toyota Corolla

21,427 KM

Details Description Features

$25,675

+ tax & licensing
$25,675

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE PLUS, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS/STEERING, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, 18 ALLOY WHEELS, WINTER TIRES

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE PLUS, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS/STEERING, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, 18 ALLOY WHEELS, WINTER TIRES

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,675

+ taxes & licensing

21,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7821045
  • Stock #: CP5373
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE8LP007606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5373
  • Mileage 21,427 KM

Vehicle Description

21,427 KM! CARFAX CANADA ONE OWNER, CARFAX CANADA NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, DEALERSHIP SERVICED, LOCAL OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED.STAND OUT FEATURES INCLUDE: SE PLUS MODEL, 18 ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, SPORT MODE, MANUAL SHIFT MODE WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, STEERING MOUNTED MEDIA/PHONE CONTROLS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH START IGNITION.TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE: BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUSE CONTROL, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM.Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: Alloy Wheels w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift Continuously Variable -inc: (Direct Shift-CVT), M mode, 10-speed AT simulated shift control and paddle shifters, temporary spare tire (T125/70D17), Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Toyota Corolla has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla SE Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8 touch screen, Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth capability, SIRI Eyes-Free, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input and voice recognition, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota Corolla come see us at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

