+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
+ taxes & licensing
ONLY 16,808 KM!! Deapership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Carfax Canada Low Kilometers, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents.Standout Features Include: L Model, LED Headlights, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, USB Port, Steering Mounted Media/Phone Controls, Keyless Entry.Toyota Safety Sense: Back-Up Camera, Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control.Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17), Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel. This Toyota Corolla has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Toyota Corolla L *Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7 touch screen, Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth capability, SIRI Eyes-Free, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input and voice recognition, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Toyota Corolla!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9