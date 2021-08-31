Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

16,808 KM

Details Description Features

$22,755

+ tax & licensing
$22,755

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

L MODEL, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, BACK-UP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX

2020 Toyota Corolla

L MODEL, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, BACK-UP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$22,755

+ taxes & licensing

16,808KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7865457
  Stock #: CP5385
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE6LP038439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,808 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 16,808 KM!! Deapership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Carfax Canada Low Kilometers, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents.Standout Features Include: L Model, LED Headlights, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, USB Port, Steering Mounted Media/Phone Controls, Keyless Entry.Toyota Safety Sense: Back-Up Camera, Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control.Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17), Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel. This Toyota Corolla has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Toyota Corolla L *Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7 touch screen, Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth capability, SIRI Eyes-Free, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input and voice recognition, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Toyota Corolla!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

