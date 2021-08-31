Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

17,156 KM

Details Description Features

$49,858

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,858

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE, AWD, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, SNOW MODE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE, AWD, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, SNOW MODE

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,858

+ taxes & licensing

17,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7774881
  • Stock #: CP5356
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH8LS028125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5356
  • Mileage 17,156 KM

Vehicle Description

17156KM, TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE, CARFAX ONE OWNER, CARFAX NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, DEALERSHIP SERVICED, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY.STAND OUT FEATURES INCLUDE: ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, SPORT/ECO DRIVE MODES, MUD&SAND / ROCK&DIRT OFF-ROAD MODES, SNOW MODE, AUTO START/STOP, HILL DECENT, POWER TAIL GATE, USB CHARGING, DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE, REAR CLIMATE, ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE, BRAKE HOLD FUNCTION.TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDES: LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, PRE-COLLISION MITIGATION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: Unique 18 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/65R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Toyota Highlander has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Toyota Highlander XLE AWD Has Everything You Want *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, SofTex Seat Trim, SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio, works w/Apple CarPlay, works w/Android Auto, Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button, enhanced roadside assistance (1 year subscription), Siri Eyes-Free, Service Connect (10 year subscription), Remote Connect (1 year subscription), Connected Services by Toyota, 8 touch screen, 6 speakers and 4 USB charging ports, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Toyota Highlander!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Toyota Corolla LE
 104,381 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 29,545 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 89,135 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

866-975-XXXX

(click to show)

866-975-7428

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory