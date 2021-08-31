2020 Toyota Highlander

+ taxes & licensing
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
17156KM, TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE, CARFAX ONE OWNER, CARFAX NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, DEALERSHIP SERVICED, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY.STAND OUT FEATURES INCLUDE: ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, SPORT/ECO DRIVE MODES, MUD&SAND / ROCK&DIRT OFF-ROAD MODES, SNOW MODE, AUTO START/STOP, HILL DECENT, POWER TAIL GATE, USB CHARGING, DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE, REAR CLIMATE, ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE, BRAKE HOLD FUNCTION.TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDES: LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, PRE-COLLISION MITIGATION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: Unique 18 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/65R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Toyota Highlander has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Toyota Highlander XLE AWD Has Everything You Want *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, SofTex Seat Trim, SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio, works w/Apple CarPlay, works w/Android Auto, Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button, enhanced roadside assistance (1 year subscription), Siri Eyes-Free, Service Connect (10 year subscription), Remote Connect (1 year subscription), Connected Services by Toyota, 8 touch screen, 6 speakers and 4 USB charging ports, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Toyota Highlander!
