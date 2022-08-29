Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

188,429 KM

Details Description Features

$36,555

+ tax & licensing
$36,555

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD 4x4, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX, AS-TRADED

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD 4x4, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX, AS-TRADED

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$36,555

+ taxes & licensing

188,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9170428
  Stock #: CP5442
  VIN: 5TFDY5F14LX874130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5442
  • Mileage 188,429 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! ORANGEVILLE TOYOTA DEALER SERVICED!*188,436 KM, TRD Off Road, CrewMax, 4x4, Tonneau Cover, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, USB Port, SiriusXM Radio, 2WD/4High/4Low Off-Road Modes, Tow Haul Mode, Trailer Brake Control, Dual Zone Climate, Garage Opener, Keyless Entry, Clean Carfax, As-Traded.The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

