2020 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD 4x4, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX, AS-TRADED
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,429 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! ORANGEVILLE TOYOTA DEALER SERVICED!*188,436 KM, TRD Off Road, CrewMax, 4x4, Tonneau Cover, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, USB Port, SiriusXM Radio, 2WD/4High/4Low Off-Road Modes, Tow Haul Mode, Trailer Brake Control, Dual Zone Climate, Garage Opener, Keyless Entry, Clean Carfax, As-Traded.The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification.
