2020 Volkswagen Jetta

$28,455 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 3 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7796799

7796799 Stock #: CP5360

CP5360 VIN: 3VWEB7BUXLM056602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,326 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.