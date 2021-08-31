2020 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
ONLY 26,326KM, CLEAN CARFAX, REMAINDER OF SERVICE WARRANTY.STAND OUT FEATURES INCLUDE: LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, MIRROR LINK, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, AUX AUDIO, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH START IGNITION, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, AUTO START/STOP, ELECTORNIC PARKING BRAKE, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE WITH MANUAL SHIFT, HEATED MIRRORS, USB PORT, CRUISE CONTROL.SAFETY FEATURES: BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT.Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Diamond Turned Alloy -inc: (Dual Tone), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Volkswagen Jetta has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Volkswagen Jetta Highline Has Everything You Want *Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Assist Blind Spot, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: 8.0 Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: CD player, App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, voice control and USB port (x2), Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Volkswagen Jetta!
