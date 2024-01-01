Menu
2020 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT EXECLINE -R-LINE

***FULLY SERVICED PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL*** BLACK ON BLACK *** R-LINE PACKAGE *** 19 INCH WHEELS *** POWER MOONROOF *** POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS *** FENDER SOUND SYSTEM *** PUSH TO START *** APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *** REAR CAMERA *** LANE ASSIST AND MORE *** ONLY $23587 ***

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

2020 Volkswagen Passat

97,777 KM

$23,587

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Passat

Execline HIGHLINE R-LINE

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Execline HIGHLINE R-LINE

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

$23,587

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,777KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1VWEA7A38LC008691

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,777 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic

