2021 AUDI Q5 PROGRESSIVE

*** JUST IN *** 2.0L TURBO *** QUATTRO AWD *** PANO ROOF *** HEATED LEATHER SEATS *** MEMORY SEATS*** NAVIGATION *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** ALUMINUM WHEELS *** REAR CAMERA *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR*** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** DRIVE SELECT*** AND MORE *** ONLY $31987 *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ***

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

VIN WA1EAAFY2M2037271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20673
  • Mileage 85,575 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 AUDI Q5 PROGRESSIVE

*** JUST IN *** 2.0L TURBO *** QUATTRO AWD *** PANO ROOF *** HEATED LEATHER SEATS *** MEMORY SEATS*** NAVIGATION *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** ALUMINUM WHEELS *** REAR CAMERA *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR*** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** DRIVE SELECT*** AND MORE *** ONLY $31987 *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ***

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
