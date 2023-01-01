Menu
2021 GMC Savana

62,305 KM

Details Description Features

$46,987

+ tax & licensing
$46,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

2021 GMC Savana

2021 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

2021 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

$46,987

+ taxes & licensing

62,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9995792
  • Stock #: 20041
  • VIN: 1GTW7BFP4M1175020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 20041
  • Mileage 62,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Extended cab, chrome bumpers, reverse camera, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, auto lights, 120V outlet, AM/FM stereo with MP3 player, and more! Fully serviced previous daily rental ready for a new home. Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

