$46,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,987
+ taxes & licensing
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
905-590-3343
2021 GMC Savana
2021 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343
$46,987
+ taxes & licensing
62,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9995792
- Stock #: 20041
- VIN: 1GTW7BFP4M1175020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 20041
- Mileage 62,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2