2021 Honda Civic

38,600 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

EX

2021 Honda Civic

EX

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9562453
  • Stock #: Y23006A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

