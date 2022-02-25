Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

42,923 KM

Details Description Features

$39,956

+ tax & licensing
$39,956

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport SPORT, AWD, HEATED SEATS/STEERING, SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport SPORT, AWD, HEATED SEATS/STEERING, SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$39,956

+ taxes & licensing

42,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8377317
  • Stock #: 22189A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H46MH200124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22189A
  • Mileage 42,923 KM

Vehicle Description

42,923 KM, Sport Model, All Wheel Drive, One Owner, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Standout Features Include: Sport Model, All Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, WiFi, iPod, USB Port x2, ECON Mode, Sport Mode, Auto Start/Stop, Power Tailgate, Garage Opener, Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls, Dual Zone Climate, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition, Brake Hold Function, Electronic Parking Brake.Safety Features Include: Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation.Wheels: 19 Shark Grey Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/55R19 101H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Honda CR-V has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Honda CR-V Sport Has Everything You Might Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 6 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, HD Radio, Siri eyes free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), front USB charge/data ports (2), rear USB ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Honda CR-V come see us at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

