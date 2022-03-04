$59,971+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
2021 Toyota Highlander
Limited LOW KM!! LIMITED, AWD, 7 PASS, HEATED SEATS/STEERING, PANO SUNROOF, NAV, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,971
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8514650
- Stock #: CP5588
- VIN: 5TDDZRBH3MS109327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CP5588
- Mileage 12,133 KM
Vehicle Description
SHOWROOM SPECIAL! LOW KM!! 12,133 KM, Limited, All Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents, Dealership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Key Features Include: Perforated Leather Seats, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, USB Port, JBL Sound System, Dual Zone Climate, Rear Climate, Eco/Normal/Sport Mode, Snow Mode, Downhill Assist Control, Mud & Sand / Rock & Dirt Off-Road Modes, Power Tailgate, Keyless Entry.Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.