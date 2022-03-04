Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

12,133 KM

Details Description Features

$59,971

+ tax & licensing
$59,971

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

Limited LOW KM!! LIMITED, AWD, 7 PASS, HEATED SEATS/STEERING, PANO SUNROOF, NAV, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY

2021 Toyota Highlander

Limited LOW KM!! LIMITED, AWD, 7 PASS, HEATED SEATS/STEERING, PANO SUNROOF, NAV, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,971

+ taxes & licensing

12,133KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8514650
  • Stock #: CP5588
  • VIN: 5TDDZRBH3MS109327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5588
  • Mileage 12,133 KM

Vehicle Description

SHOWROOM SPECIAL! LOW KM!! 12,133 KM, Limited, All Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents, Dealership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Key Features Include: Perforated Leather Seats, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, USB Port, JBL Sound System, Dual Zone Climate, Rear Climate, Eco/Normal/Sport Mode, Snow Mode, Downhill Assist Control, Mud & Sand / Rock & Dirt Off-Road Modes, Power Tailgate, Keyless Entry.Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

