Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Tacoma

38,570 KM

Details Features

$49,962

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,962

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Manual SB

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Manual SB

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

  1. 10098501
  2. 10098501
  3. 10098501
  4. 10098501
  5. 10098501
  6. 10098501
  7. 10098501
  8. 10098501
  9. 10098501
  10. 10098501
  11. 10098501
  12. 10098501
  13. 10098501
  14. 10098501
  15. 10098501
  16. 10098501
  17. 10098501
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,962

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10098501
  • Stock #: CP6025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 38,570 KM
$49,962 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape Tit...
 76,072 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 60,758 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

866-975-XXXX

(click to show)

866-975-7428

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory