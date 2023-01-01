$49,962+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,962
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-975-7428
2021 Toyota Tacoma
2021 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Manual SB
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,962
+ taxes & licensing
38,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10098501
- Stock #: CP6025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,570 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Orangeville Toyota
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9