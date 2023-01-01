Menu
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

62,343 KM

Details Description Features

$34,987

+ tax & licensing
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

COMFORTLINE

Location

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

62,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9542977
  • Stock #: 19809
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX2MM141230

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,343 KM

Vehicle Description


8.0inch touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring, blind spot monitoring, automatic headlights, heated front seats, proximity key entry, power tailgate, and eight-way power adjustable driver seat and more! Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

