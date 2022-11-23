Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

33,843 KM

Details Features

$48,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,590

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Colorado

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128 Z71

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128 Z71

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

  1. 9398608
  2. 9398608
  3. 9398608
  4. 9398608
  5. 9398608
  6. 9398608
  7. 9398608
  8. 9398608
  9. 9398608
  10. 9398608
  11. 9398608
  12. 9398608
  13. 9398608
  14. 9398608
  15. 9398608
  16. 9398608
  17. 9398608
  18. 9398608
  19. 9398608
Contact Seller

$48,590

+ taxes & licensing

33,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9398608
  • Stock #: CP5812
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN7N1104116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5812
  • Mileage 33,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Honda Pilot EX-...
 56,577 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A3
42,748 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata
73,560 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

866-975-XXXX

(click to show)

866-975-7428

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory