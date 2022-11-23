$48,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,590
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-975-7428
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab 128 Z71
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
$48,590
+ taxes & licensing
33,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9398608
- Stock #: CP5812
- VIN: 1GCGTDEN7N1104116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CP5812
- Mileage 33,843 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Orangeville Toyota
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9