2022 Ford Edge

$56,987 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10085412

10085412 VIN: 2FMPK4AP8NBA73968

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.