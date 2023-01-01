$56,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,987
+ taxes & licensing
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
905-590-3343
2022 Ford Edge
2022 Ford Edge
ST
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343
$56,987
+ taxes & licensing
14,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10085412
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP8NBA73968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2