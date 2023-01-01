Menu
2022 Ford Edge

14,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,987

+ tax & licensing
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

ST

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

14,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085412
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP8NBA73968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING!!!! 2.7L, 21" alum wheels, adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, evasive steering assist, pre-collision assist, dual-zone climate, B&O sounds system, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, keyless entry, pwr/heat/mem mirrors, rain sensing wiper and more! Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

