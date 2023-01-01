$64,987+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
35,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9478155
- Stock #: 19727
- VIN: 1FTEW1EPXNFA37335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,517 KM
Vehicle Description
2.7L F150 Lariat! Loaded with navigation, leather, heated and cooled seats front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, B&O Sound system, blindspot monitors, lane keep assist, reverse camera, power memory driver seat, keyless entry and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2