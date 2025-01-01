Menu
<h1>2022 FORD TRANSIT T-250 HIGH ROOF - EXTENDED</h1><p>*** NEW ARRIVAL *** PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL / FLEET *** 3.5L V6 *** HIGH ROOF *** EXTENDED CARGO *** INSULATED AND LINED CARGO AREA/ DIVIDER *** POWER WINDOWS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REAR CAMERA *** AIR CONDITIONING*** SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND OIL CHANGE INCLUDED IN PRICE *** ONLY $29987 *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY *** 119450 KILOMETERS *** LANE ASSIST - FRONT CRASH ALERT *** </p><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</p>

2022 Ford Transit 250

119,450 KM

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Transit 250

13070365

2022 Ford Transit 250

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR3X87NKA16137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 21230
  • Mileage 119,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 FORD TRANSIT T-250 HIGH ROOF - EXTENDED

*** NEW ARRIVAL *** PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL / FLEET *** 3.5L V6 *** HIGH ROOF *** EXTENDED CARGO *** INSULATED AND LINED CARGO AREA/ DIVIDER *** POWER WINDOWS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REAR CAMERA *** AIR CONDITIONING*** SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND OIL CHANGE INCLUDED IN PRICE *** ONLY $29987 *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY *** 119450 KILOMETERS *** LANE ASSIST - FRONT CRASH ALERT ***

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343

2022 Ford Transit 250