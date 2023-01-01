Menu
2022 Honda Civic

19,060 KM

Details Features

$32,929

+ tax & licensing
$32,929

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

LX CVT

2022 Honda Civic

LX CVT

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$32,929

+ taxes & licensing

19,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10009116
  • Stock #: CP5983A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,060 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

