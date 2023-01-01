$32,929+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,929
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-975-7428
2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic
LX CVT
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
$32,929
+ taxes & licensing
19,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10009116
- Stock #: CP5983A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,060 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Orangeville Toyota
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9