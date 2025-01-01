Menu
<h1>2022 HYUNDAI ELANTRA N LINE</h1><p>*** NEW ARRIVAL *** N-LINE *** POWER MOONROOF *** APPLE CARPLAY *** ANDROID AUTO ***ALUMINUM WHEELS *** DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE *** REAR CAMERA ***KEYLESS ENTRY *** LOW KILOMETERS *** 201 HP 4 CYLINDER ENGINE *** 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH *** SPORT SEATS *** ONLY $27987 *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ***</p><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</p>

20,500 KM

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NEW ARRIVAL *** N-LINE *** POWER MOONROOF *** APPLE CARPLAY *** ANDROID AUTO ***ALUMINUM WHEELS *** DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE *** REAR CAMERA ***KEYLESS ENTRY *** LOW KILOMETERS *** 201 HP 4 CYLINDER ENGINE *** 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH *** SPORT SEATS *** ONLY $27987 *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ***

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
