Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

13,333 KM

Details Description Features

$58,879

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,879

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM 4x4, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAV, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, TCUV

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM 4x4, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAV, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, TCUV

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

  1. 9170431
  2. 9170431
  3. 9170431
  4. 9170431
  5. 9170431
  6. 9170431
  7. 9170431
  8. 9170431
  9. 9170431
  10. 9170431
  11. 9170431
  12. 9170431
  13. 9170431
  14. 9170431
  15. 9170431
  16. 9170431
  17. 9170431
  18. 9170431
  19. 9170431
  20. 9170431
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,879

+ taxes & licensing

13,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9170431
  • Stock #: CP5742
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5AN1NT060842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,333 KM

Vehicle Description

*RARE! TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM! TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE!*Only 13,560 KM, TRD Off-Road Premium ( w/ Black Leather Seats, Sunroof & Navigation), Clean Carfax, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Standout Features Include: Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, USB Port, Wireless Charging Pad, 2WD/4High/4Low Off-Road Modes, MTS (Multi-Terrain Select) / Crawl Mode, Rear Diff Lock, Garage Opener, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, ECT PWR Mode, Power Sliding Rear Window, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.Toyota Safety Sense: Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, 360 Camera.Toyota Certified Details:* Special Toyota Financing Rates* 160-point inspection* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain* 24-hour special roadside assistance* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honored at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports*Stop By Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Toyota Sienna L...
 65,360 KM
$35,488 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 28,243 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX ...
 150,491 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

866-975-XXXX

(click to show)

866-975-7428

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory