2022 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM 4x4, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAV, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, TCUV
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,333 KM
Vehicle Description
*RARE! TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM! TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE!*Only 13,560 KM, TRD Off-Road Premium ( w/ Black Leather Seats, Sunroof & Navigation), Clean Carfax, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Standout Features Include: Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, USB Port, Wireless Charging Pad, 2WD/4High/4Low Off-Road Modes, MTS (Multi-Terrain Select) / Crawl Mode, Rear Diff Lock, Garage Opener, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, ECT PWR Mode, Power Sliding Rear Window, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.Toyota Safety Sense: Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, 360 Camera.Toyota Certified Details:* Special Toyota Financing Rates* 160-point inspection* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain* 24-hour special roadside assistance* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honored at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports*Stop By Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
