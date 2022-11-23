2022 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,328 + taxes & licensing 7 , 5 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9399409

9399409 Stock #: CP5808

CP5808 VIN: 3TYDZ5BN5NT012196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CP5808

Mileage 7,551 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.