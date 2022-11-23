Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

7,551 KM

Details Description Features

$51,328

+ tax & licensing
$51,328

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

LOW KM!! TRD SPORT 4x4, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HOOD SCOOP

2022 Toyota Tacoma

LOW KM!! TRD SPORT 4x4, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HOOD SCOOP

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$51,328

+ taxes & licensing

7,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9399409
  • Stock #: CP5808
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN5NT012196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5808
  • Mileage 7,551 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW KM! TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED! 4x4!*Only 7,551 KM, TRD Sport, Double Cab, 4x4, Hood Scoop, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Key Features Include: Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, SiriusXM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Port, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, ECT PWR Mode, 2WD/4High/4Low Off-Road Mode, Rear Power Sliding Window, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.Toyota Safety Sense: Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Back-Up Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control.Toyota Certified Details:* Special Toyota Financing Rates* 160-point inspection* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain* 24-hour special roadside assistance* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honored at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

