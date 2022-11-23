$51,328+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
2022 Toyota Tacoma
LOW KM!! TRD SPORT 4x4, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HOOD SCOOP
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,328
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9399409
- Stock #: CP5808
- VIN: 3TYDZ5BN5NT012196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CP5808
- Mileage 7,551 KM
Vehicle Description
*LOW KM! TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED! 4x4!*Only 7,551 KM, TRD Sport, Double Cab, 4x4, Hood Scoop, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Key Features Include: Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, SiriusXM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Port, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, ECT PWR Mode, 2WD/4High/4Low Off-Road Mode, Rear Power Sliding Window, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.Toyota Safety Sense: Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Back-Up Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control.Toyota Certified Details:* Special Toyota Financing Rates* 160-point inspection* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain* 24-hour special roadside assistance* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honored at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.