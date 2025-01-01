Menu
<h1>2023 FORD TRANSIT T-250 FACTORY NAVIGATION HIGH ROOF EXTENDED</h1><h1> *** NEW ARRIVAL <strong> LONG ***WHEELBASE / HIGH ROOF </strong></h1><p><strong> CARGO WALL LINERS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL LARGE SCREEN WITH REVERSE CAMERA POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS AS IS SPECIAL ONLY $26987 AS IS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL CLEAN INTERIOR CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Vehicle condition:</strong></p><p>The vehicle is not guaranteed to be in roadworthy or mechanically sound condition and may not be fit for use as a means of transportation.</p></li><li><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</p></li></ul><p></p>

2023 Ford Transit 250

204,700 KM

$26,987

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Transit 250

2023 Ford Transit 250

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

$26,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR3X87PKA53630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 21231
  • Mileage 204,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 FORD TRANSIT T-250 FACTORY NAVIGATION HIGH ROOF EXTENDED *** NEW ARRIVAL LONG ***WHEELBASE / HIGH ROOF

CARGO WALL LINERS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL LARGE SCREEN WITH REVERSE CAMERA POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS AS IS SPECIAL ONLY $26987 AS IS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL CLEAN INTERIOR CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343

  • Vehicle condition:

    The vehicle is not guaranteed to be in roadworthy or mechanically sound condition and may not be fit for use as a means of transportation.

  • Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

    *** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343

$26,987

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

2023 Ford Transit 250