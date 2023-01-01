Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Toyota RAV4

834 KM

Details Description Features

$53,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,887

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SUPER LOW KM!! XLE HYBRID AWD, HEATED SEATS / STEERING, SUNROOF, POWER TAILGATE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SUPER LOW KM!! XLE HYBRID AWD, HEATED SEATS / STEERING, SUNROOF, POWER TAILGATE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

  1. 10108638
  2. 10108638
  3. 10108638
  4. 10108638
  5. 10108638
  6. 10108638
  7. 10108638
  8. 10108638
  9. 10108638
  10. 10108638
  11. 10108638
  12. 10108638
  13. 10108638
  14. 10108638
  15. 10108638
  16. 10108638
  17. 10108638
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,887

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
834KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108638
  • Stock #: CP6027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP6027
  • Mileage 834 KM

Vehicle Description

CP6027

SUPER LOW KM!!! HYBRID! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!

ONLY 834 KM!!, XLE Model, Hybrid, All Wheel Drive, Blackout Badges, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, 3 Year / 60,000 KM Basic Warranty, 5 Year / 100,000 KM Drivetrain Warranty.

STANDOUT FEATURES INCLUDE:
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Sunroof
* Apple Carplay
* Android Auto
* Bluetooth
* USB Port
* (Eco / Normal / Sport) Drive Modes
* Trail Mode
* EV Mode
* Manual Shift
* Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls
* Voice Command
* Dual Zone Climate
* Power Tailgate
* Keyless Entry
* Push Start Ignition
* Electronic Parking Brake
* Brake Hold

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE:
* Lane Departure Alert
* Pre-Collision System
* Back-Up Camera
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Blind Spot Monitor

Toyota Certified Details:
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honored at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

Visit Us Today
Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 834 KM
$53,887 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 9,589 KM
$56,588 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 33,586 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

866-975-XXXX

(click to show)

866-975-7428

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory