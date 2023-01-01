$53,887+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid SUPER LOW KM!! XLE HYBRID AWD, HEATED SEATS / STEERING, SUNROOF, POWER TAILGATE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,887
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10108638
- Stock #: CP6027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 834 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KM!!! HYBRID! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!
ONLY 834 KM!!, XLE Model, Hybrid, All Wheel Drive, Blackout Badges, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, 3 Year / 60,000 KM Basic Warranty, 5 Year / 100,000 KM Drivetrain Warranty.
STANDOUT FEATURES INCLUDE:
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Sunroof
* Apple Carplay
* Android Auto
* Bluetooth
* USB Port
* (Eco / Normal / Sport) Drive Modes
* Trail Mode
* EV Mode
* Manual Shift
* Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls
* Voice Command
* Dual Zone Climate
* Power Tailgate
* Keyless Entry
* Push Start Ignition
* Electronic Parking Brake
* Brake Hold
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE:
* Lane Departure Alert
* Pre-Collision System
* Back-Up Camera
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Blind Spot Monitor
Toyota Certified Details:
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honored at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
Visit Us Today
Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
