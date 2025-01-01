Menu
<h1>2024 VOLVO XC90 B6 PLUS BRIGHT 7 PASSENGER AWD</h1><p>* NEW ARRIVAL * 3RD ROW SEATING * FULLY SERVICED PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL * TWIN PANEL MOONROOF * POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY * HEATED STEERING * 360 DEGREE BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA * NAVIGATION CENTER STACK DIGITAL DISPLAY <em>APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO *</em><strong><em> 21 INCH WHEELS * KEYLESS ENTRY * ALL WHEEL DRIVE * AND MORE ONLY $51987 CALL OR TEXT TODAY 9050590-3343 * </em></strong></p><p><strong><em> </em></strong>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p>

2024 Volvo XC90

69,350 KM

$51,987

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volvo XC90

B6 Plus Bright Theme

13070371

2024 Volvo XC90

B6 Plus Bright Theme

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

Used
69,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4062PE4R1188909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21229
  • Mileage 69,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 VOLVO XC90 B6 PLUS BRIGHT 7 PASSENGER AWD

* NEW ARRIVAL * 3RD ROW SEATING * FULLY SERVICED PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL * TWIN PANEL MOONROOF * POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY * HEATED STEERING * 360 DEGREE BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA * NAVIGATION CENTER STACK DIGITAL DISPLAY APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO * 21 INCH WHEELS * KEYLESS ENTRY * ALL WHEEL DRIVE * AND MORE ONLY $51987 CALL OR TEXT TODAY 9050590-3343 *

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
2024 Volvo XC90