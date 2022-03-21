Menu
1979 MINI Classic

22,845 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

22,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8761574
  • Stock #: AM7923
  • VIN: XL2SKN605767A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # AM7923
  • Mileage 22,845 KM

Vehicle Description

A rare find
call for details
705-826 6777
Link to walkaround videos:
Exterior: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqlrmbROXe4
Interior: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAnKr-0dv0M
Driving: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xDQJIMARjg


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st Ramara

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

