$24,995
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
1979 MINI Classic
Location
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
22,845KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8761574
- Stock #: AM7923
- VIN: XL2SKN605767A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 22,845 KM
Vehicle Description
call for details
705-826 6777
Link to walkaround videos:
Exterior: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqlrmbROXe4
Interior: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAnKr-0dv0M
Driving: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xDQJIMARjg
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st Ramara
