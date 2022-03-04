Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1995 Pontiac Firebird

34,067 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
1995 Pontiac Firebird

1995 Pontiac Firebird

Trans Am

Watch This Vehicle

1995 Pontiac Firebird

Trans Am

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

34,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8605073
  • VIN: 2G2FV22P2S2205410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 34,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, completely original Firebird with only 34,000KM - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Completely original

Low KM's

Very clean

T-Top removable roof

Red leather interior

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

1995 Pontiac Firebir...
 34,067 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 59,158 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 117,057 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory