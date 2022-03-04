$29,500+ tax & licensing
1995 Pontiac Firebird
Trans Am
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
34,067KM
VIN: 2G2FV22P2S2205410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 34,067 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, completely original Firebird with only 34,000KM - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Completely original
Low KM's
Very clean
T-Top removable roof
Red leather interior
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
