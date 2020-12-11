+ taxes & licensing
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
If you are looking for an inexpensive certified 7 seater in mint condition and ready for the season with snow tires, then you found it!This 2003 Ford Taurus is in exceptional condition.Had one owner before and never been in accidents.Has super low, only 71k kms - Carfax VerifiedWas locally owned and well maintained Link to Carfax - https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en?id=uAFnYk6HaZUWN%2bhqi1tn4fmbrRZ40dZ6Super clean in and out. Rust Free.Comes fully CERTIFIED and inspected with no extra chargeLoaded with beautiful power sunroof, AC, Cruise Control, power seats, power adjustable pedals, CD changer, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, AM/FM CD/MP3 capabilities, roof rack, alloy rims and much more.Link to youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9nGEuWc-kI&t=4sComes with snow tires on alloy rims Available extended warranty up to 48 monthsThe most desirable color combination - shiny beige exterior on tan mint interiorSmoke free, odor free.A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of safety, reliability in a budget.Please call 705/826/6777 for appointmentswww.autorepublic.caWE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)Tax and Licensing extraTrade-ins are welcome!No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.We have flexible works hours to accommodate appointments even during evenings and weekends
