Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Dodge Ram 1500

192,000 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

Contact Seller
2004 Dodge Ram 1500

2004 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 5631207
  2. 5631207
  3. 5631207
  4. 5631207
  5. 5631207
  6. 5631207
  7. 5631207
  8. 5631207
  9. 5631207
  10. 5631207
  11. 5631207
  12. 5631207
  13. 5631207
  14. 5631207
  15. 5631207
  16. 5631207
  17. 5631207
  18. 5631207
  19. 5631207
  20. 5631207
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5631207
  • Stock #: DR04192
  • VIN: 1D7HU18D64J234508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ATLANTIC BLUE PEARL
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DR04192
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 is in very good condition Comes with powerful 5.7L Hemi V8 4x4 works properly Only 192k KMS and never been in accidents - Carfax verified Single Owner truck - Carfax verified Has power adjustable seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, cold AC, 20inch chrome wheels, fog light, box liner and more Regularly oil sprayed. Solid frame, rocker panels and cab corners. Please see picture attached. Being sold ASIS. You certify, you safe. Should not need much for safety Good brakes, good manifolds, good Michelin tires, good windshield, no warning lights. Tax and licensing is extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Republic

2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 179,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Verano Base
 163,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion S
 141,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Republic

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory