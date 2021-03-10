Menu
2004 Ford F-450

300,000 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Republic

705-826-6777

Super Duty DRW XL,XL,XL,XL

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

300,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: FF04300
  • VIN: 1FDXF46P14EA16222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2004 Ford F450 Dually RWD comes with 6.0L V8 Diesel Engine.Has a hydraulic damp box which is 136 inch long, 90 inch long and 38 inch highSingle cab and automatic transmissionNever been in accidentsHas 300k kmsLink to carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jD+vxpCTskADiUBkRYY+UCuw...Two new batteries, runs and drives goodNew oil change Starts with no problem after -20C nightsGood tiresGood working hydraulicClean bodyLink to youtube video: Taxes and licensing are extra Being sold AS ISPlease call 705-826-6777 for appointmentswww.autorepublic.caAUTO REPUBLICQuality Certified Pre-Owned VehiclesOMVIC Licensed, UCDA Member, buy with confidence.760 Atherley rd, Orillia, ONAUTO REPUBLICwww.autorepublic.caThis vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

