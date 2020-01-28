Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,788KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4610532
  • VIN: 1G1ZS51F66F284766
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean fuel efficient certified sedan with new tires, service history on the Carfax report and an excellent choice for affordable insurance rates. It is equipped with cruise control, A/C, power height adjustable drivers seat and telescoping steering wheel to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors,power trunk release, AM/FM/CD stereo, auto lights. For more information call or email us today.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2016 Subaru Legacy 2...
 135,234 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 146,939 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Legacy S...
 37,810 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Send A Message