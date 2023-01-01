Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Buick Allure

141,300 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

Contact Seller
2007 Buick Allure

2007 Buick Allure

CX Certified Low kms No Accidents Oil Sprayed

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Buick Allure

CX Certified Low kms No Accidents Oil Sprayed

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 10466490
  2. 10466490
  3. 10466490
  4. 10466490
  5. 10466490
  6. 10466490
  7. 10466490
  8. 10466490
  9. 10466490
  10. 10466490
  11. 10466490
  12. 10466490
  13. 10466490
  14. 10466490
  15. 10466490
  16. 10466490
  17. 10466490
  18. 10466490
  19. 10466490
  20. 10466490
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10466490
  • Stock #: BA07141
  • VIN: 2G4WF582671247612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 141,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous Buick in mint condition
Has been regularly oil sprayed so no rust
Only 141k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified


Has been meticulously maintained - Carfax shows impressive 31 service records
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UbUrX7LtcqM46ia2AnQjDiIGJAQkFVSx


Comes Safety Certified


Beautiful color combination with shiny silver metallic exterior and tan clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free vehicle.


Has powerful and reliable 3.8L V6 engine


Perfect combination of luxury, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Republic

2007 Dodge Nitro SLT...
 166,500 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic 2 d...
 144,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Versa 1....
 173,600 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory