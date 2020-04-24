760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
If you are looking for a full size 4 door truck, with low mileage, in mint condition that is four wheel drive, has never been in accidents, looks sharp and drives smooth, then you found it.This 2007 Ford F-150 XLT comes with V8, 5.4L 3V engine and is 4x4. It is in amazing condition, comes fully CERTIFIED and inspected with no extra chargeHas only 174k kms and has never been in accidents before - CARPROOF verified.Following parts were just replaced: upper control arms, brand new tires, steering rack and pinion, rear rotors and pads, exhaust manifold, steering shaft, wiper blades. Close to $3000 in repairs.Features include cruise control, AC, automatic headlights, power locks and windows, tilt steering, remote keyless entry, trailer hitch, chrome rims, chrome running boards, drop-in bed liner and much more ...Beautiful, most wanted color combination shiny two tone grey exterior on beige clean interiorPerfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.Please call 705-826-6777 for appointmentsFollowing warranty is included with no extra charge:Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 6000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator. With ZERO deductible and coverage up to 3000$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.Available extended warranty up to 48 monthsWE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)Tax and Licensing extraTrade-ins are welcome!No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.We have flexible works hours to accommodate appointments even during evenings and weekends*** To stop COVID 19 spread together AUTO REPUBLIC is committed to disinfecting the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves upon request. Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.***Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.Mechanical & PowertrainEngine block heater *STD on retail vehicles only in AK, MN, ND, SD, MT, WI & WY. Optional on fleet vehicles*110-amp alternator58-amp/hr (540 CCA) maintenance-free battery4-wheel driveElectronic shift-on-the-fly (ESOF) transfer case(2) front tow hooksIndependent coil-over-shock double wishbone front suspensionSolid rear axle w/leaf spring rear suspension (2006)Front stabilizer bar (2006)Pwr rack & pinion steering2-ton jackSafetyDual stage driver & front passenger airbagsOutside front lap & shoulder safety belts-inc: height adjusters, pretensioners, energy management retractorsCenter front 2-point safety beltSeat Belt Minder systemAuto lock safety belt feature for child seats3-point safety belts at all rear seat positionsDual note hornInteriorColor-coordinated carpetTilt steering columnSecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS)Gauges-inc: voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer & odometerTachometerDisplay center-inc: warning messages & text functionsOutside temp gauge & compassTire pressure monitoring systemCruise controlDelayed accessory pwr(2) instrument panel cupholders(2) rear cupholdersDriver & passenger side A-pillar grab handles2nd row grab handlesGlove boxOverhead console w/small storage binFront map lights (functions as dome lamp)Rear dome lampFade-to-off interior lightingExteriorAutolamp-inc: automatic on/off headlampsCargo lamp integrated w/high mount stop lightInterval wipersBlack tailgate handle(4) full-size doorsRemovable tailgate w/key lock & lift assistAUTO REPUBLICQuality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles OMVIC Licensed, UCDA Member, buy with confidence.Certified, Safety Inspected, Multy-point inspection, new wiper blades, Canadian vehicle, excellent condition, free carproof, no liens, no accidents, local Ontario vehicle, odor free, smoke free760 Atherley rd, Orillia, ONAUTO REPUBLIC
