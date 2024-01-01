Menu
Account
Sign In
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2008 Buick Allure

250,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Buick Allure

4dr Sdn CXL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Buick Allure

4dr Sdn CXL

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 11573356
  2. 11573356
  3. 11573356
  4. 11573356
  5. 11573356
  6. 11573356
  7. 11573356
  8. 11573356
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
250,000KM
VIN 2G4WJ582981131644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # RS230298B
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Denali for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Denali 156,514 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 141 Elevation for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 141 Elevation 22,291 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Premium for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Premium 27,510 KM $46,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2008 Buick Allure