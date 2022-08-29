$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2008 Mazda Truck
2008 Mazda Truck
B3000 Certified Mint Extended Warranty
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
157,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9093757
- Stock #: MB08157
- VIN: 4F4YR46U98PM00739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 157,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable and practical
Comes fully certified and inspected with no extra charge. 3 months warranty included with no extra charge.
Low kms - only 157,200 kms - Carfax Verified
Same owner since 2015
Features include AC, cruise control, power windows, locks and mirrors, carpet flooring, alloy rims, tilt steering, sprayed in bed liner, trailer hitch, front end paint protection film,, tinted windows, chrome running boards and more.
Comes with newer set of all terrain tires.
Reliable 3.0L 6 cyl engine pushes rear wheels through automatic transmission
Extended Cab 5 seater with 6ft long box
Trifold tonneau cover is included with no extra charge
Link to YouTube walkaround video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztjQxt0pP-k
Beautiful color combination shiny black exterior on grey clean interior.
Odor free, smoke free truck
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.
To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Republic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1