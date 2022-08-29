Menu
2008 Mazda Truck

157,200 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2008 Mazda Truck

2008 Mazda Truck

B3000 Certified Mint Extended Warranty

2008 Mazda Truck

B3000 Certified Mint Extended Warranty

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9093757
  Stock #: MB08157
  VIN: 4F4YR46U98PM00739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 157,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A rare find! 4 door small size truck in mint condition
Reliable and practical
Comes fully certified and inspected with no extra charge. 3 months warranty included with no extra charge.


Low kms - only 157,200 kms - Carfax Verified
Same owner since 2015


Features include AC, cruise control, power windows, locks and mirrors, carpet flooring, alloy rims, tilt steering, sprayed in bed liner, trailer hitch, front end paint protection film,, tinted windows, chrome running boards and more.


Comes with newer set of all terrain tires.


Reliable 3.0L 6 cyl engine pushes rear wheels through automatic transmission


Extended Cab 5 seater with 6ft long box


Trifold tonneau cover is included with no extra charge


Link to YouTube walkaround video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztjQxt0pP-k


Beautiful color combination shiny black exterior on grey clean interior.
Odor free, smoke free truck


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

