2008 Volkswagen City Golf

121,600 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

MINT CONDITION

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

MINT CONDITION

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8417457
  • Stock #: WG08121
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J284009160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 121,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful little hatchback in IMMACULATE CONDITION
One owner vehicle straight from BC, RUST FREE


Great on Gas, Fuel consumption as low as 7L per 100 hyw kms


Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge


Comes with 6 speed manual transmission which means:
better fuel economy
better control over vehicle
higher reliability
more fun to drive


Features include cruise control, AC, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, alloy rims, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering and much more.
Link to Youtube walkaround video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEjh3MOKyG0


2.0L 4 cyl reliable engine provides lots of power to front wheels.


Very desirable color combination - shiny white exterior on grey mint interior
Smoke free, odor free interior.


A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

