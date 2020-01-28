Menu
2009 Subaru Legacy

Special Edition,LOW KMS!,ONE OWNER,AWD,HEATED SEAT

2009 Subaru Legacy

Special Edition,LOW KMS!,ONE OWNER,AWD,HEATED SEAT

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,810KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4585998
  • VIN: 4S3BL616197200041
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One owner, low kilometer AWD sedan with full service history on Carfax report, alloy wheels, tinted windows, heated seats, cruise control, A/C, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, power drivers seat and telescoping steering wheel to help find the perfect driving position, rear center arm rest, rear cup holders, power trunk release, ABS, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

