2009 Subaru Legacy

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One owner, low kilometer AWD sedan with full service history on Carfax report, alloy wheels, tinted windows, heated seats, cruise control, A/C, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, power drivers seat and telescoping steering wheel to help find the perfect driving position, rear center arm rest, rear cup holders, power trunk release, ABS, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features AWD

Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.