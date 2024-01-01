$8,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Suzuki SX4
only 88K kms Certified Gas Saver Extended Warranty
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
88,400KM
Used
VIN JS2YC415496200195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 88,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful reliable car, great on gas
Only 88400 kms on the odometer
Fuel consumption as low as 8L per 100 hyw kms
Automatic transmission
This vehicle is endlessly versatile and at the same time very efficient due to:
5 seater with folding 2nd row seats
spacious cabin with plenty of head room
very easy to drive and park due to great visibility. Has large windows and minimum blind spots.
has reliable and efficient engine which makes it great on gas
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge
Features Include: cruise control, AC, heated seats, remote keyless entry, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and much more.
Low kms - only 88400k kms - Carfax Verified
Same owner from 2009 to 2023
Has 2.0L 4 cyl reliable engine provides lots of power to front wheels
Beautiful color combination, shiny burgundy exterior or black clean interior
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwvfZqkH4zk
A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
