2009 Suzuki SX4

Beautiful reliable car, great on gas <br/> Only 88400 kms on the odometer <br/> Fuel consumption as low as 8L per 100 hyw kms <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Automatic transmission <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle is endlessly versatile and at the same time very efficient due to: <br/> 5 seater with folding 2nd row seats <br/> spacious cabin with plenty of head room <br/> very easy to drive and park due to great visibility. Has large windows and minimum blind spots. <br/> has reliable and efficient engine which makes it great on gas <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge <br/> <br/> <br/> Features Include: cruise control, AC, heated seats, remote keyless entry, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Low kms - only 88400k kms - Carfax Verified <br/> Same owner from 2009 to 2023 <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 2.0L 4 cyl reliable engine provides lots of power to front wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> Beautiful color combination, shiny burgundy exterior or black clean interior <br/> Smoke free, odor free interior. <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to Youtube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwvfZqkH4zk <br/> <br/> <br/> A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency. <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Following warranty is included with no extra charge: <br/> Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference. <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

2009 Suzuki SX4

88,400 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Suzuki SX4

only 88K kms Certified Gas Saver Extended Warranty

2009 Suzuki SX4

only 88K kms Certified Gas Saver Extended Warranty

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,400KM
Used
VIN JS2YC415496200195

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 88,400 KM

Beautiful reliable car, great on gas
Only 88400 kms on the odometer
Fuel consumption as low as 8L per 100 hyw kms




Automatic transmission


This vehicle is endlessly versatile and at the same time very efficient due to:
5 seater with folding 2nd row seats
spacious cabin with plenty of head room
very easy to drive and park due to great visibility. Has large windows and minimum blind spots.
has reliable and efficient engine which makes it great on gas


Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge


Features Include: cruise control, AC, heated seats, remote keyless entry, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and much more.


Low kms - only 88400k kms - Carfax Verified
Same owner from 2009 to 2023


Has 2.0L 4 cyl reliable engine provides lots of power to front wheels


Beautiful color combination, shiny burgundy exterior or black clean interior
Smoke free, odor free interior.


Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwvfZqkH4zk


A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.


Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2009 Suzuki SX4